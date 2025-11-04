‘Woody Show’ Breaks Out of Mornings With Syndication Growth

The Woody Show is breaking out of its morning routine and into the rest of the radio day. Premiere Networks is offering the syndicated program in multiple dayparts, packaging it as a four-hour weekday and Saturday show with an optional fifth hour.

Hosted by Woody alongside Greg Gory, Menace, Gina Grad, and Sebas, the show was launched into national syndication in 2017 after being born on KITS and moving to its current flagship home, KYSR. It’s since been a finalist for the NAB Marconi Radio Award for Major Market Personality of the Year.

Woody said, “If we can have breakfast for dinner, we can have The Woody Show in other dayparts. Things change, but content is content. If people love the show and you have a need, we can now meet that need wherever it is.”

Premiere Networks Executive Vice President of Affiliate Sales Peter Tripi said, “The Woody Show continues to deliver what affiliates and listeners want- smart, authentic, and relatable radio. Expanding into new formats and dayparts is a natural next step. We’re thrilled to offer stations even more options to grow and entertain their audience.”