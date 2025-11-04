Former WFAN Leader Lee Davis Retiring From Audacy

Audacy Senior Vice President of Sports Monetization Lee Davis is retiring after overseeing sales and enablement across the company’s sports portfolio since 2023. Davis rejoined Audacy in 2018 to lead the relaunch of the company’s TWIN platform.

From 1990 to 2005, he climbed from Account Executive to General Manager at WFAN, where he helped build the station into one of the nation’s most successful sports radio brands while overseeing sales, programming, and marketing.

Davis’s most recent role involved overseeing monetization across 40 owned-and-operated sports stations, 160 streaming channels, a 600-title podcast network, and flagship partnerships with over 50 professional and collegiate teams, making him central to the company’s revenue strategy in a format under increasing competitive pressure from digital platforms and betting apps.

Audacy Chief Revenue Officer Bob Philips said, “Lee has been a valued colleague and leader whose experience, dedication, and steady guidance have made a lasting impact on Audacy – as well as the companies he has worked at throughout his career. His contributions and presence will be greatly missed. Please join me in congratulating Lee on his retirement and in thanking him for his many years of service and leadership at Audacy. We wish him the very best in this next chapter.”

Davis added, “I am so grateful I got to spend my career working in radio. I’ve had the privilege of representing some of the great brands in our industry and working alongside incredible people. It’s now time for me to enjoy the next chapter, which I’m really excited about.”

The company has not announced a replacement.