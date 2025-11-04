Entravision Q3: Digital Ad Tech Soars as Media Revenue Falls

Contrasting departmental results for Q3 highlight Entravision’s accelerating pivot toward programmatic advertising and global ad tech services, as the Hispanic-focused broadcaster’s legacy media portfolio continues to face revenue struggles felt by many.

For the quarter ended September 30, consolidated net revenue rose 24% year-over-year to $120.6 million, driven almost entirely by the company’s Advertising Technology & Services segment, which climbed 104% to $76.1 million. Meanwhile, the Media segment fell 26% to $44.5 million. As is standard, the company did not specify how much of that total came from its radio division.

Entravision owns 46 Spanish-language radio stations across the US and operates the Latino Radio Network.

As for the decline, CEO Michael Christenson blamed, “lower political revenue and weaker revenue from national television and radio advertisers. Average monthly advertisers and revenue per average monthly advertiser for our local media operations in the third quarter of 2025 were flat year-over-year.”

He added, “Investments in the AI capabilities of our [Advertising Technology & Services] platform and increased sales capacity enabled ATS to increase monthly active advertisers and revenue per monthly active advertiser.”

According to the company’s filing, segment operating profit dropped 55% year-over-year to $6.2 million, weighed down by a $3.5 million operating loss in Media, compared to an $11.7 million profit a year earlier. The Advertising Technology & Services unit, by contrast, posted a $9.8 million profit, up 378% year-over-year.

In the third quarter, management initiated an organizational redesign aimed at streamlining operations and cutting costs, primarily within its Media division. The plan includes a 5% reduction in the Media workforce, facility consolidations, and the shutdown of select legacy international operations within the Advertising Technology & Services segment.

Corporate expenses fell 9% from the prior year due to lower rent and professional services costs.

Christenson said, “We repaid $5 million on our bank term loan in the third quarter of 2025, bringing our total reduction to $15 million so far for the year. We are committed to reducing our debt and maintaining a strong balance sheet.”