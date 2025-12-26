A Radio Ink ‘Season of Giving 2025’ Special

We hope you had a wonderful Christmas and are continuing to enjoy time with family this morning (and maybe a Bloody Mary, depending on how merry you got last night). You’ll find today’s headlines are a little different, and for all the right reasons.

This is a Season of Giving special edition of the Radio Ink headlines, dedicated to the generosity of radio stations across America. The pace of good news we’ve received this year has been so strong that it deserves (and necessitates) its own issue. From coast to coast, stations are proving once again that radio’s heart for community giving is as strong as ever.

As our industry’s “public service” is called into question by Big Tech, record labels, and a small, noisy few on Capitol Hill to promote their own interests, it’s worth noting that Spotify, Pandora, Meta, and Google aren’t distributing millions worth of turkeys, coats, toys, and more in communities of all sizes across America – it’s local radio rising to the need. Good people doing great things. Thank you all.

We’ll update the running total on Monday as we continue toward our goal of surpassing 2024’s record of $28.84 million. In the meantime, keep sending your stories! Every drive, every check presentation, and every act of kindness counts. Email [email protected].

Also in today’s special edition, you’ll find some “greatest hits” from Randy Lane and Buzz Knight, plus a festive Blast from the Past to close out the holiday season. Our usual mix of industry news, including our Executive of the Year announcement, returns Monday.