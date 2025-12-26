Family Life Radio Spreads Holiday Hope With 7,000 Toy Donations

Family Life Radio has collected over 7,000 gifts during its annual Toy Drive, supporting children and families nationwide. The Christian broadcaster’s efforts provided gifts for more than 1,400 children through multi-state partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.

Gifts were distributed through community partners working year-round with families in need. The program focused on reaching children through organizations already providing ongoing local support.

Family Life Radio President and CEO Evan Carlson said, “It’s a blessing each year to watch our listeners rally to support children who may be facing difficult circumstances. Their willingness to show up in meaningful ways helps remind families that hope is still very real this Christmas.”

