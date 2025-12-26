Frito and Katy Lead The Bull’s First Christmas Kids Campaign

Audacy Houston’s 100.3 The Bull (KILT) supported DePelchin Children’s Center through its inaugural “Frito and Katy’s Christmas Kids” campaign in Houston. The initiative, which ran from November 10 to December 10, provided holiday support for 102 children.

The campaign began with Christmas lists placed on a Christmas tree at Mac Haik Chevy for community members to select. All 50 initial lists were claimed, with additional support provided through online donations.

Frito and Katy also hosted a radiothon on December 8, sharing stories connected to DePelchin Children’s Center. Listener participation continued throughout the broadcast with donations and sponsored gifts.

DePelchin Children’s Center President and CEO Jenifer Jarriel said, “DePelchin Children’s Center is deeply grateful for the incredible generosity of Frito and Katy’s Christmas Kids, and all the amazing listeners who are bringing the magic of the holiday season to life for more than 100 children in our community. Because of your kindness, our children and families will experience a truly special celebration filled with joy and hope. Thank you for making this season brighter for those who need it most!”

Audacy Houston Senior Vice President and Market Manager Sarah Frazier said, “In Houston, our mission is community connection. Frito and Katy bridged The Bull’s big-hearted listeners with DePelchin to ensure children who have faced immense challenges don’t go without a Christmas. What made this holiday campaign different is that it went beyond gifts; it’s about meeting and addressing real needs. Most of these kids asked for essentials like jackets, shoes, socks, underwear, and even hygiene items.”

