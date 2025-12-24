Houston’s 104.1 KRBE Hits $200K for Texas Children’s Hospital

Cumulus Media’s 104.1 KRBE has raised $200,000 during its 4th annual Houston’s Little Heroes fundraiser benefiting Texas Children’s Hospital. The event took place on December 11 and reached its final total following a last-minute in-person community donation.

The Roula Show with Eric began the full-day broadcast live from the hospital. Kevin and Audrey continued fundraising coverage during the afternoon drive from the station. Throughout the day, listeners heard stories from patients, families, and hospital staff. Donations supported patient care and services for families receiving treatment at the hospital.

Cumulus’ 104.1 KRBE Program Director Leslie Whittle said, “Houston’s Little Heroes is an opportunity for our listeners to come together and make a real impact. Every dollar raised stays local to support Texas Children’s Hospital and the families in our community. Together we’re making a real difference for Houston’s kids.”

