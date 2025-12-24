Saga Communications’ KISM Supports Pack a Patrol Car Toy Drive

Saga Communications’ 92.9 KISM supported the Mount Vernon Police Department’s annual Pack a Patrol Car event held December 6 in Washington state. The community effort collected toys, gift cards, and cash for over 600 local families and children in need.

Pack a Patrol Car began during COVID and later expanded into an annual toy drive. Organizers partnered with Brigid Collins Family Support Center, Children of the Valley, and Triumph Teen Center to distribute donations as a community open house with activities and visits with Santa.

KISM and the Brad and John in the Morning Show supported the drive on-air and in person.

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.