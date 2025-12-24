Beasley and Eminem’s Foundation Unite for Detroit Coat Giveaway

Beasley Media Group’s 105.9 KISS (WDMK) and 105.1 The BOUNCE (WMGC) joined forces with Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation for the non-profit’s annual coat giveaway, providing winter gear to more than 1,100 children across metro Detroit.

Founded by Eminem in 2002, the Marshall Mathers Foundation supports disadvantaged and at-risk youth across Detroit and surrounding communities.

The event featured live on-site broadcasts and volunteers assisting families throughout the day, with on-air personalities helping distribute coats and greeting attendees. Along with new winter coats, families received socks, hats, gloves, backpacks, and toys, all made possible through local sponsors and volunteers who helped coordinate the day’s operations.

