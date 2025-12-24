Radio’s Digital Reinvention Among BIA’s Defining 2026 Ad Trends

For 2026, “Innovation alone isn’t enough,” writes BIA Advisory Services CEO Tom Buono as the company’s Forecasting and Analyst Teams identify “Radio’s Resilience Through Digital Extension” as one of the ten defining trends for the upcoming year.

Previous BIA forecasting put the US local advertising marketplace reaching $182 billion in 2026, with digital and data-driven transformation reshaping every major media channel, including broadcast radio. Now the firm’s new 10 Trends for 2026 report outlines how shifting audience behavior, election-year spending, and emerging technology will define next year’s local revenue opportunities.

Among the most important developments, BIA points to an accelerating convergence between traditional and digital platforms. CTV/OTT ad spending is forecast to reach $3.6 billion in 2026, a 9.7% year-over-year increase, as local television and streaming platforms compete for the same advertiser budgets. At the same time, social video will account for more than 70% of all local social ad spending, pushing total social media revenue to $42.6 billion.

Radio remains a key part of this evolving ecosystem.

With local audio sellers expanding into streaming, podcasts, and geotargeted digital inventory, FM zone targeting, programmatic audio, in-car digital listening, and interactive voice ads are among the growth areas the report says will help stations win larger, cross-platform campaigns. “Local audio will evolve rapidly in 2026,” BIA’s Forecasting and Analyst Teams said. “Emerging digital extensions are creating fresh opportunities for sellers to innovate, target smarter, and win more business.”

Out-of-home advertising is also accelerating, fueled by digital screens and programmatic tools that now make the medium a direct competitor to social and CTV. BIA projects total OOH revenue to grow 5.0% year-over-year to $9.2 billion in 2026, with the biggest gains in experience and lifestyle categories such as restaurants, real estate, and recreation.

Meanwhile, local advertisers are shifting toward precision and personalization. National brands are investing more heavily in community-level campaigns as 63% of consumers report reacting more positively to localized ads. The trend is particularly visible in verticals like real estate, leisure, and dining, which are forecast to see the largest category-level spending increases next year.

Lastly, political advertising will again play a major role, with BIA forecasting $9 billion in 2026 midterm election spending. The firm expects strong demand for local TV, streaming, and hybrid video inventory as campaigns blend linear reach with data-driven targeting across CTV and social platforms.