First Look: Radio Ink’s 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference Agenda

Radio Ink has revealed the agenda for the 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference, signaling a sharp focus on innovation and strategy across one of broadcasting’s hottest sectors. Set for May 27 and 28, the event will examine Gen Z, AI, the FCC, and plenty more letters of note.

The conference begins with The Future of Hispanic Radio in a Digital World, a keynote that challenges traditional thinking about how Hispanic broadcasters compete and connect in a fragmented media environment. From there, the program maps a path through regulatory policy, audience engagement, and influencer collaboration, offering a forward-looking blueprint for sustainable growth.

Day One: Cracking the Gen Z Code

Wednesday’s first session, Engaging Gen Z Hispanic Audiences: Strategies and Success Stories, explores how younger listeners are reshaping radio through streaming, podcasts, and social media. The discussion blends research insights with examples of campaigns that preserve cultural authenticity while engaging multicultural Gen Z audiences.

Next, Innovative Community Outreach Programs: Driving Listener Growth highlights how local partnerships, events, and digital initiatives are growing listenership and revenue. The afternoon session, Digital Platforms for Hispanic Radio Stations, offers practical guidance for broadcasters expanding into mobile, streaming, and on-demand platforms.

A Forecast transplant, the Executive Super Session will bring together leading executives to discuss Hispanic radio’s economic outlook, ratings trajectory, and advertiser priorities in the face of mounting streaming and social competition.

Day One concludes with the Medallas de Cortez awards: the signature celebration of excellence in Hispanic radio. Named in honor of KCOR founder Raoul Cortez, the ceremony recognizes outstanding programming, leadership, and sales achievement, followed by the opening reception.

Day Two: Policy, Technology, and the Road Ahead

Thursday begins with Industry Outlook: Broadcasting Regulations and Policy Updates Impacting Hispanic Radio, a deep dive into the federal and state developments shaping ownership, public files, and compliance.

Women in Hispanic Broadcasting: Challenges and Opportunities follows, addressing leadership representation, mentorship, and advancement. Mid-morning, Tech Talk: ATSC 3.0 and Streaming examines how hybrid broadcast-streaming systems can help Hispanic radio reach mobile listeners, reduce costs, and unlock new targeted ad revenue.

Marketing Masterclass: Building Brand Loyalty with Hispanic Advertisers outlines how cultural fluency and transparency drive stronger client partnerships, while Audience Insights: Hispanic Listener Trends and Data-Driven Programming translates listening data into actionable programming strategy.

The event concludes with Collaborations Between Radio and Digital Influencers and The Road Ahead: Innovating Hispanic Radio for 2030 and Beyond, sessions focused on cross-platform partnerships, new talent pipelines, and the next generation of Hispanic radio leadership.

A Setting Designed for Connection

Held at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, the conference combines business and inspiration in a retreat-like setting minutes from downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport.

Arriving at a pivotal moment for the industry with the 2026 World Cup and US midterm elections on the horizon, the Hispanic Radio Conference will unite broadcasters, sellers, and leaders around a single goal: shaping the next decade of Hispanic radio. Speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration is now open at the lowest price of the year! Secure your spot at this can’t-miss event.

Find out more about sponsorship and vendor information here.