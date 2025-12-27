iHeartMedia Named Official Audio Partner of US Ski & Snowboard

Complementing its upcoming coverage of the Milano Cortina Winter Games, iHeartMedia has penned a new multi-year partnership with US Ski & Snowboard, the sport’s national governing body, as its Official Radio and Podcast Media Partner.

As part of the agreement, iHeartMedia will become the title partner of the US Revolution Tour, the nation’s premier development series for freeskiing and snowboarding, now renamed the iHeart Rev Tour. The company will also serve as the presenting partner of the Stifel Lake Placid Freestyle Cup, a World Cup aerials event scheduled for January 11–12.

US Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said, “This partnership connects US Ski & Snowboard with a global brand and allows us the opportunity to reach entirely new audiences. Their work in sports is impressive, and we are looking forward to opening the door of our world for their listeners. We are thrilled about their support of our key development events and at the World Cup level, and look forward to seeing what we can achieve together as a team.”

iHeartMedia President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Michael Biondo said, “This partnership with US Ski & Snowboard reflects iHeartMedia’s commitment to fueling the future of sport by connecting fans with the athletes and moments that define competition at every level. We’re proud to amplify these events through the power of radio, podcasts, and streaming audio, bringing new audiences to the sport and supporting the next generation of elite talent.”