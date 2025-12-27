Frederick’s Tom Whalen to Sign Off WFRE After 27 Years

Local Daily Media morning host Tom Whalen has announced his impending retirement from 99.9 Free Country (WFRE), effective in January. Whalen, who joined WFRE on March 8, 1999, has been a fixture in Frederick, MD, radio after settling in the city in 1992.

A Louisville native, Whalen’s final broadcast will take place Sunday, January 4, as he hosts his last Sunday Rewind Classic Country show. Beginning Monday, January 5, WFRE’s new weekday lineup will feature Andy & Emma in the Morning with Andy and Emma Webb, followed by Dianah Gibson in middays, Randy Grubbs in afternoons, and Drew Phelps in nights.

WFRE Program Director Andy Webb said, “Tom has been a Frederick radio icon for nearly 27 years. Since March 8, 1999, Tom has been the voice and face of WFRE, so he’ll absolutely be missed. And he certainly leaves big shoes to fill. It’s been an honor to have gotten to work with him.”

Reflecting on his time with the station, Whalen said, “I’ll miss being a part of the everyday lives of Frederick listeners, but I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity to have been part of their mornings for over 26 years…and to remain a part of such a fantastic community. The dedicated team here at WFRE and Local Daily Media have such a talented staff, and I can’t wait to listen in and hear what amazing things they have in store moving forward.”