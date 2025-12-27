97.5 WALK Delivers Holiday Gifts to Hospitalized Children

Ahead of its Cares for Kids Radiothon, Connoisseur Media Long Island’s WALK 97.5 (WALK) partnered with Mid Island Collision Centers on December 16 to deliver holiday gifts to more than 50 hospitalized children in Rockville Centre and Carle Place.

Mid Island Collision Centers provided toy donations, where children could select gifts during the visit. WALK 97.5 personality John Lynch attended and distributed toys to families at the hospital, where gift card grab bags were also offered for parents.

Mid Island Collision Centers Owner Bob Jesberger said, “Our community has given us so much over the years. Bringing a smile to a child’s face and a moment of relief to families who deserve holiday joy is why we do what we do.”

WALK 97.5 Program Director Patrick Shea said, “While we find all of our partnerships fulfilling, being able to help Mid Island put smiles on so many faces is another level of happiness. Kindness is what the season is all about and we appreciate Mid Island for making this little bit of magic happen.”

