WUSF Solidifies Leadership Transition With Leslie Laney as GM

Tampa’s WUSF Public Media has chosen Leslie Laney as its next General Manager. Laney succeeds JoAnn Urofsky, who announced her retirement in October after leading the University of South Florida-licensed public broadcaster for more than two decades.

Laney currently serves as WUSF Station Manager, overseeing both WUSF 89.7, the region’s NPR news and public affairs channel, and WSMR 89.1 and 103.9, Florida’s only 24-hour classical music station. She joined WUSF in 2018 and has since guided numerous digital and audience initiatives, including new websites for all WUSF properties, a station-wide rebrand, and WUSF’s first mobile app with in-car integration.

Under her leadership, WUSF also launched the Arts Axis Florida streaming platform, six original podcasts, and several digital partnerships with PRX and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Her rise to the GM spot is effective January 2.

Urofsky stated, “Leslie truly represents the next generation of innovators in public broadcasting, and she has already led so many teams and projects within our WUSF family that she is the natural choice to lead this station into the years ahead. I am thrilled that WUSF is so fortunate to have such a skilled leader within our own ranks.”

Laney commented, “WUSF has a special duty and privilege as a public broadcaster with a singular mission to serve the residents of Florida with clear, unbiased news, public safety information and enriching entertainment. We have the strategic opportunity to reinforce and expand WUSF’s role, and I am profoundly grateful to JoAnn for positioning WUSF to adapt, innovate and thrive.”