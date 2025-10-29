WUSF General Manager JoAnn Urofsky Plans January Retirement

JoAnn Urofsky, General Manager of University of South Florida NPR affiliate WUSF, has announced her retirement after 33 years with the Tampa-based public media organization, closing a 45-year career in radio and public broadcasting.

During her tenure, Urofsky guided WUSF through the acquisition and launch of the state’s only 24/7 classical music station as well as the creation of WUSF’s digital platforms, podcasts, and newsletters. She also oversaw newsroom growth, the development of the WUSF Advisory Board, and a broadening of the station’s public service mission.

Before joining WUSF, Urofsky was Jazz Director at West Virginia Public Radio, Program Director at WAER in Syracuse, and Station Manager at WSFP in Fort Myers. She has also held leadership roles on the Boards of Directors of both NPR and PBS, and in numerous public media organizations focused on management, programming, and finance.

She will continue in her role through early January, as USF develops a transition plan for station leadership.

Urofsky said, “My time at WUSF has been incredibly rewarding. I am proud that our commitment to public service – building community through trusted journalism, classical music, jazz, and culture – has remained steadfast. As I step away, I’m confident this mission is in excellent hands with a new generation of talented leaders and innovators dedicated to serving the community through public media.”

University of South Florida President Rhea Law said, “I have known and worked alongside JoAnn for many years and have always appreciated her deeply felt commitment to serving the people of Florida. The radio station provides an important service to our communities, and JoAnn has always focused on ensuring it remains connected to the people of Florida. I also am a regular listener of WUSF, and I am grateful for JoAnn’s many contributions and her leadership.”