National Student Media Convention Concludes First Denver Event

The National Student Media Convention concluded in Denver after four days of workshops, networking, and awards recognizing student excellence in media. 70 sessions led by more than 45 media professionals covering topics for tomorrow’s professional broadcasters.

Students attended a career fair mixer with recruiters from five broadcasting companies representing over 1,200 radio and television stations. The following day, select students returned for one-on-one interviews for internships and entry-level positions.

The convention ended with the 2025 National Student Production Awards, honoring student work in 40 categories. Judges reviewed over 900 entries before naming three finalists and one winner per category. CBI also presented the Dave Black Excellence in Advising Award to Daniel Schumacher of Texas State University for his work supporting student electronic media operations.

CBI President Anabella Poland said, “Denver has exceeded expectations as a host for the NSMC. The participation by local media professionals was outstanding, and the peer-to-peer networking within sessions and roundtables was exciting to see. CBI also hosted two students from WCSB-FM at Cleveland State University who shared their story of their university giving their station away to Ideastream Public Media.”

“I have no doubt that their story inspired our student attendees and their advisors to be even stronger advocates for the value of student-run media on their campuses.”