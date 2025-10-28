SoCal Hard Rocker KNAC Gets A Resurrection on the I-15 Corridor

On Halloween night, California’s iconic Metal station, KNAC, is coming back from the grave for a new era with Heftel Broadcasting. The identity is replacing Highway Rock across three signals serving more than 40,000 square miles of the Mojave Desert.

Originally launched in 1986 in Long Beach, the reanimated format will cover the I-15 corridor from SoCal to Las Vegas, broadcasting across KNAC, 94.9 KHDR, and KHYZ-HD3. The relaunch will begin at midnight tribute programming to KNAC’s legacy, then at noon, the new format goes fully live with a mix of modern and classic metal.

Station voice Rich Van Slyck leads the new sound, with daily music updates and personality bits from Spillane and Mel Rox, formerly of Vegas’s KOMP and KSJO in San Jose. Legacy KNAC voices, including Thrasher and Jack Trash, will also contribute. Sunday nights will feature Metalshop with Charlie Kendall, LA Lloyd’s Rock 30, and Full Metal Jackie.

Highway Radio President of Rock Gonzo Greg Spillane stated, “KNAC was never just a station; it was a lifestyle, a brotherhood, and a giant middle finger to boring radio. Bringing it back means unleashing that energy on a whole new generation while giving the old guard their soundtrack back. And no, we’re not asking for permission.”