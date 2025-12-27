Audacy Trades Classic Rock For ‘Big Buck’ In Upstate SC

Audacy has flipped Greenville’s WROQ from Classic Rock to Country, debuting 101.1 Big Buck Country, while the company strengthens its rock presence on 93.3 The Planet (WTPT), including a familiar voice from the former WROQ lineup.

Former Classic Rock 101.1 host “The Stoneman” moves from middays to afternoon drive on The Planet, completing an all-local weekday lineup for the station. Audacy Greenville Operations Manager Mark Hendrix will oversee programming, talent, operations, and branding for both stations.

Hendrix said, “I am excited to give our listeners the best of both worlds, an exciting new home for country fans with 101.1 Big Buck Country, and a stronger, more dynamic rock presence on 93.3 The Planet. We’re expanding our offerings while keeping the personalities and music our audience loves. This reflects our commitment to serving the Upstate with the best entertainment, talent, and radio experience possible.”