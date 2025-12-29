Hitch Your Wagon To The Six Horses Of Higher 2026 Sales

What if you could build a system that guaranteed you’d outperform your 2026 goals – not by chance, but by design? That’s exactly what The Six Horses of Sales Overperformance are built to do. These six traits drive consistent, repeatable success.

They’re not slogans or shortcuts; they’re the daily actions that separate sellers who hit goal from those who redefine it.

If you’re ready to move from “good” to “unstoppable,” let’s saddle up and ride through the Six Horses of 2026 Overperformance.

#1: Monday Morning Battle Plans For Prospecting

Build an actual weekly strategy to include specifically enough prospecting, customer needs analysis, and proposals to potentially reach 2 times your weekly goal. I am not suggesting; I am stating that you should have a prepped battle plan for prospecting each week, set to overperformance of the internal activities that matter week to week. This is about doing the prep work before you step on the battlefield known as “Monday” each week. A more prepared you flexes a more confident you. People will respond to that.

You are not likely to win 2 times your weekly goal, but consistently elevating your activity to complete the cycle of heightened prospecting, completed customer needs analysis at a high level and presenting enough strategies to clients will push a narrowing between what you want and what you achieve. Once you teach your heart and your brain (not just your brain) that consistent behavior elevation equals more closed sales, you are much more likely to become the unstoppable seller.

#2: Persistence

Developing a tough as nails attitude about “staying current” with potential prospects all the time and developing more pipeline will create a momentum that cannot be stalled, stopped, or thwarted. Think of this like a sports scorecard where you can see the stats (like we do in football). The internal stats tell you the story. Dominate those stats, especially persistence, and I will show you a more consistent winning season.

#3: Taking Nothing Personal

Why is sales so hard? It’s because people take things personal. Instead, internalize the math. The more you make sure your math supports surging sales – prospecting numbers each week, completed customer needs analysis each week and completed in-person proposals each week – the more consistently you will experience reaching goals…and surpassing them.

#4: Empathy

Now for something else you cannot fake. Study how top pros use empathy. Do everything you can to be the strong advocate for the success of the businesses you interact with weekly. The more you study empathy and the more you practice having empathy, the more doors you will open up to relationship.

#5. Situational awareness

We are likely most aware of “situational awareness” in high crime neighborhoods or spy movies, but situational awareness in sales is about always being observant, always being aware of what makes advertisers excited, and developing exclusive opportunities for them that line up their most important needs as they see them with the products and services you can provide them consistently.

#6. Listening Skills

This is a fundamentally important development that never stops. Or you should never stop trying to improve your skills here. Listening will always make you more money than talking. That’s why questions are so powerful in the sales process. Listening is for much more than sales calls. It’s for “situational awareness” (see number five above). Always be listening for ways you can provide real help to advertisers.

As in any job, a sales job is about your attitude, your ability to motivate yourself without taking rejection personally, and your ability to develop opportunities yourself based on what you hear, what you engage and your ability to be seen as exceedingly focused on advertisers and not yourself while being helpful to them.

Do these things well, and your sales will go in one direction in 2026: Up!