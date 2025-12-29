Bold Gold’s Stanton Freezes for $46K in 24th Shower for Charity

Bold Gold Media’s Pocono Lake Region stations, 95.3 DNH The Rail, Classic Hits 105.3, and Wayne-Pike News Radio, once again turned up the heat on holiday giving with one very cold shower and another signature fundraising tradition, doubling their initial goals.

Pocono Market Manager Michael G. Stanton braved 20-degree temperatures for his 24th Shower for Charity, stepping into an outdoor clawfoot tub on Main Street in Honesdale wearing only Christmas-themed shorts. Stanton pledged to stay in the shower until he raised $25,000 for the Wayne County Children’s Christmas Bureau — or until frostbite set in, “whichever came first.”

He emerged three hours later, having raised more than $46,000.

Meanwhile, The Wayne County Ford & Bold Gold Media Holiday Toy Drive Challenge invited listeners to fill Ford pickup trucks with new, unwrapped toys for the Zipper Junction Project, which ensures no local child goes without a gift at Christmas. Bold Gold set a goal of four trucks, with Wayne County Ford pledging to match with a fifth if the challenge was met.

Listeners more than doubled expectations, filling over eight trucks and bringing the total to nine fully loaded pickups with the dealership’s contribution.

Together, the Shower for Charity and Holiday Toy Drive Challenge have become cornerstone events for Bold Gold’s Pocono stations, which have now filled more than 100 truckloads of toys and raised over $480,000 for local children since the initiatives began.

