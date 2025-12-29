2025 Giving Tally at $28M With One Week to Beat All-Time Record

Radio’s generosity has once again proven boundless. With new totals pouring in from St. Jude Radiothons and dozens of local holiday drives, Radio Ink’s 2025 Season of Giving Tally has now surpassed $28 million in charitable impact and is inches away from 2024’s total.

This week’s surge was powered largely by the nationwide effort for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Seven Audacy Country stations joined forces for the 36th annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, raising $3.2 million. Participating stations included U.S. 101 (WUSY) in Chattanooga), US99 (WUSN) in Chicago, 99.5 WYCD in Detroit, KMLE Country 107.9 in Phoenix, Y108 (WDSY) in Pittsburgh, 103.7 KSON in San Diego, and Froggy 101 (WGGY) in Wilkes-Barre.

Cumulus Media’s 99ROCK (WKSM) in Fort Walton Beach–Destin, FL, also raised $42,419 in its St. Jude Rocks Radiothon. Listeners across the country were encouraged to become “Partners in Hope,” contributing monthly to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, housing, travel, or food.

Meanwhile, holiday drives from stations including Bold Gold Media in Pennsylvania, Beasley Media Group in Detroit, JVC Broadcasting on Long Island, and Audacy’s KLUC in Las Vegas continued to fuel growth in the tally, collecting thousands of toys, coats, and essentials for families in need.

With just one week left in the 2025 count, the industry’s total now teeters on the brink of beating 2024’s $28.84 million, a testament to the enduring generosity of radio and its listeners nationwide. One final big week could smash the all-time record of $31.2 million set in 2019.

Stations are encouraged to submit their final 2025 totals to Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for inclusion in the national count.

To see every story and contribution from this year's Tally click here.