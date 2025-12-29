How Radio’s Top Digital Sellers Are Preparing for 2026 Demands

Digital change now moves faster than most local advertisers can track. Platforms promise ease while results feel harder to explain. This pressure shifts expectations toward sellers who connect channels, clearly explain performance, and earn trust through results rather than relying on automation.

By the end of 2026, the must-have digital sales capability will center on translating complexity into clear actions tied to business outcomes. Sellers prepare by deepening data fluency, strengthening attribution across platforms, and elevating on-air talent as authentic digital voices tied to community and client goals. When advertisers understand how channels align and why radio anchors performance, confidence will follow.

In our upcoming January issue, Radio Ink asked Radio’s Top Digital Sales Professionals what digital capability radio must have by 2026 and how they’re preparing today to meet that demand.

Here is some of what they told us:

“By 2026, the must-have capability will be integrated multi-channel solutions with data-driven targeting and clear ROI. Advertisers want simplicity and trust, so radio sellers must also be digital experts.”

“We must have our on-air personalities become true social influencers in the digital space. This includes using social media, video, podcasts, and developing community/client-collaborated marketing programs.”

“By 2026, the must-have digital capability will be clear attribution that shows how radio and digital work together. I’m preparing by focusing on client education: teaching them how targeting, reporting, and multi-platform strategy actually work. When clients understand the value, they invest confidently and see radio as the foundation of their results.”

