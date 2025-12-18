As Google and Meta Fall Short, Radio Reclaims Main Street Trust

Google and Meta promised Main Street businesses precision, simplicity, and scale. What many got instead were rising costs, shrinking returns, and customer support replaced by algorithms. As both platforms drift further from the needs of local advertisers, radio’s digital sellers are stepping into the gap.

In our upcoming January issue, Radio Ink asked Radio’s Top Digital Sales Professionals how they’re turning Big Tech’s missteps into opportunities and building radio-led digital programs that bring back the local connection, accountability, and guidance small businesses won’t find in Silicon Valley.

Here is some of what they told us:

“Google is failing local advertisers because they are in the process of taking authority away from local advertiser websites in Google searches and giving it to their AI. Meta is failing local advertisers because their platforms have become a wasteland of oversaturated advertising. Radio + Targeted Digital + SEO is the way to bridge those gaps.”

“Google and Meta miss the mark for many local advertisers because they’re impersonal, complicated, and saturated. Small businesses struggle with targeting, creative, and understanding results. I use those gaps to position radio-led digital programs as clearer, local, relationship-driven solutions.”

“Google and Meta offer scale but little guidance, inconsistent support, and limited cultural relevance. I use those gaps to position radio-led digital programs as high-touch, community-rooted solutions that pair trusted local voices with accountable digital tactics.”

