Ex-Greater Media Financial Pro Now Beasley’s Controller

On October 17, Beasley Media Group promoted its Vice President of Financial Reporting, Shaun Greening, to Chief Accounting Officer. It was a move that came following the exit of Chief Financial Officer Lauren Burrows Coleman after just shy of a year in the role.

Now, Beasley is giving the VP/Treasury of Corporate Controller position to an individual who currently oversees the company’s treasury operations, accounts receivable and accounts payable, and traffic functions.

Earning the promotion is John Coury, who Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley singles out for his “leadership, strategic insight, and strong financial acumen.”

Coury says he’s honored to take on this expanded role and to continue supporting Beasley’s “strong financial foundation.”

He joined publicly traded Beasley in 2016 following its acquisition of Greater Media, where he held key financial leadership roles, including Asst. Corporate Controller. He joined Greater Media in 2003, leading now-Beasley properties in markets such as Detroit, Boston and Philadelphia.