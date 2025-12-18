A Small Business Salute, With A Big Prize, Woos SMBs

While small local businesses have largely been absent from big-city Radio for years, one Audacy Inc. station engaged in a recent effort designed to salute these components of the local economy — with nary a nudge to consider an ad buy in 2026.

Between October 13 and November 9, WBBM Newsradio, heard on 780 kHz and 105.9 MHz across Chicago and its suburbs, engaged in a “Made In Chicago” small business challenge. Byline Bank was brought on as a sponsor for the effort, which saw the all-News station offer listeners to visit the station’s website and enter a business for the chance to be featured on a WBBM Newsradio “Made in Chicago” segment. The bonus win? A $10,000 media campaign for that small business.

To qualify, entries included a written statement below detailing how the prize would help brand, rebuild, or grow an eligible business.

Selected as the winner is Kikwetu Coffee Company, a family-owned, “authentically Kenyan” microroaster with a pop-up location at present at the SPF Chicago indoor pickleball court in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

“Made In Chicago” has been a signature station feature for many years, an Audacy spokesperson tells Radio Ink, highlighting local businesses through WBBM Newsradio’s reporting to elevate their stories and impact in the community.

“Based on the originality, persuasiveness and creativity of their submission, Kikwetu Coffee Company took home the Grand Prize winner,” Audacy said. The coffee company will receive a media package that consists of a 1.5-minute “Made in Chicago” news feature and web article, plus the production and 60 runs of a custom 30-second commercial scheduled to air in February 2026.

Presto Real Estate Services and Palmer Florist Inc. were selected as runner-ups and each were awarded media campaigns valued at $2,500.