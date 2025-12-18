Three More Years Of Morning Drive Radio For Joe Piscopo

He was a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984, and reinvented himself later in his career as a conservative talk host. Today, he hosts the wake-up slot for a Salem Media spoken word AM with a signal covering nearly all of the New York Tri-State Area. He’ll be sticking in that time period for at least three more years.

Joe Piscopo‘s talent agreement with the company has been extended through 2028, Salem announced on Thursday, extending an deal that had seen him agree to helm the 6am-10am time slot on WNYM-AM 970 “The Answer,” licensed to Hackensack, N.J., until the end of 2026.

Piscopo has been a part of WNYM, formerly WWDJ, since 2014. Today, the program is produced by Joe Sibilia and features Al Gattullo on news, Debbie DuHaime on traffic, and Stephen Parr with weather updates.

Laura Sheaffer, General Manager for Salem Media of New York, said of Piscopo, “His authenticity and connection with our listeners are extraordinary, and extending his presence on AM 970 The Answer was an easy decision. Joe continues to raise the bar every single morning.”