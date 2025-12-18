A New Lineup Is Revealed By Westwood One Sports

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One national radio unit has taken the cloak off of its new Sports Talk lineup.

Debuting Dec. 29, the new programming lineup features a mix of established voices and rising stars. Importantly, “The Jim Rome Show” will remain in the 3pm-6pm ET slot.

Previously announced, Drake C. Toll will take the morning shift, while longtime Chicago sports radio hosts Chris Bleck & Adam Abdalla will follow “You Better You Bet” with Nick Kostos in the Noon-3pm ET time slot.

While sports wagering programming will be heard from 9am-Noon ET, Westwood One Sports will yield to “BetMGM Tonight” with Brad Evans and Pat Boyle between 6pm and 11pm.

Then, a program with particular appeal on the U.S. West Coast comes to the airwaves, as “Westwood One Sports Night” takes the 8pm-Midnight PT time slot with hosts Lynnell Willingham and Josh Graham.

“With our partners at Audacy, we’ve assembled a group of diverse and passionate sports voices committed to covering the biggest sports stories with opinions, expert analysis, and fan interaction,” said Bruce Gilbert, Sr. VP Sports and Content & Audience. “This lineup will highlight the biggest stories and provide timely information that is fresh, fun, and fan focused.”

Westwood One Sports’ weekend lineup will be announced soon, Cumulus said on Thursday.