A Bipartisan House Majority On Board With ‘LRFA’

The push is on to get pending legislation on the floor of the full House of Representatives for key bills that involve radio — including the musicFIRST-endorsed “American Music Fairness Act.”

Such efforts could be DOA before 2026 arrives, as a bipartisan majority of the lower body of Congress has signed on to the Local Radio Freedom Act.

The NAB reports that some 2019 House Members are now co-sponsors of the important resolution that is a pledge to oppose “any new performance fee, tax, royalty or other charge” on local broadcast radio stations.

The number of House Representatives that stand with the NAB-supported LRFA dwarf those that have become co-sponsors of the AMFA. That total as of today is eleven, a number that hasn’t budged since August 29.

The LRFA also has 26 co-sponsors in the U.S. Senate. The AMFA, even after a largely one-sided Senate hearing in support of the bill, has just five co-sponsors — and no new ones since July 15, making the recent Senate discussion a flop.

“The support of the majority of the House reflects a clear understanding of the enduring, essential role of local radio stations in communities across the country,” said NAB President/CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “These lawmakers understand that broadcast radio is more than a source of entertainment. It is a trusted community partner, a vital resource in times of crisis and a powerful platform for artists to connect with their fans.”

LeGeyt thanked Reps. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) and Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) for serving as the lead sponsors of the LRFA. in the House of Representatives.