Two Division Presidents, Region President Named By iHeart

The nation’s No. 1 of broadcast radio stations by AM and FM count has promoted from within to fill two Division President of Community Markets slots at the company. At the same time, iHeartMedia is promoting its President of the Portland, Ore., market, to Region President of the Pacific Northwest Area.

First, Area President of Seattle/Spokane Mark Glynn and Executive Vice President of Strategic Sales Development for News Talk Stations Jeff Thomas will serve as Division Presidents, with Glynn overseeing 20 markets across the Nebraska, Iowa, Pacific, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alaska regions. Thomas will lead 27 markets across the Upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Hawaii and Mid North regions. Both report directly to John Karpinski, iHeartMedia’s President of Community Markets.

“Mark and Jeff consistently demonstrate exceptional leadership in developing business, cultivating long-standing client relationships, and building high-performing sales teams,” said Karpinski. “Their strategic vision and deep understanding of our business will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our people and platforms. I am excited to see the impact they will have across even more markets.”

Glynn commented, “It’s an exciting time for iHeartMedia as we continue to reach nine out of ten Americans across our broadcast radio stations every month and the growth ahead is tremendous. These markets are the heartbeat of their communities, putting human connection at the forefront. I’m energized to help lead this next chapter.”

Thomas shared, “I look forward to bringing my experience to some of the most vibrant markets in America and to continue iHeart’s long-standing commitment to serving our local communities.”

The other move sees Marshal Burgess expanding his responsibilities to include Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. He reports to Division President Nick Gnau, who says Burgess “has been a cornerstone of iHeart’s success in the Pacific Northwest, consistently driving growth and fostering strong relationships throughout the region. With a deep understanding of the business and a proven leadership track record, he is well-positioned to lead the region and drive success.”

Burgess said, “After more than 28 years with iHeartMedia, I couldn’t be more excited to take on the role of Region President for the Pacific Northwest. iHeart has been my professional home for nearly three decades, and I’ve seen firsthand the incredible growth, innovation, and resilience that define who we are. I’m excited to continue building on that legacy while serving our listeners, partners and communities across the region.”