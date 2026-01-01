Radio Ink’s 12 Defining Conversations of 2025

Every day, Radio Ink sets out to have conversations about radio that don’t exist anywhere else. In 2025, that mission mattered more than ever. We sought out the people who lived the headlines, led through them, and carried their weight, all to create space for conversations the industry needs.

Some of those conversations were heavy. It feels like far more than a year ago now, but the early months of 2025 were marked by the Los Angeles wildfires and the way radio stepped up when communities needed information, reassurance, and calm. We talked with broadcasters who were making decisions in real time, serving listeners while processing their own fear and exhaustion. That same sense of responsibility carried through to Mental Health Awareness Month, where the conversations shifted from awareness to action: how to react when tragedy hits, how to serve without burning out, and how to grieve alongside the communities radio is built to protect.

Easier, but no less important, conversations took us back to Main Street, where radio’s influence is often strongest and most personal. We spent time with independent operators and niche super-servers who are quietly rewriting the rules, including WVLG and others who prove that scale isn’t the same thing as impact. Their lessons about focus, community trust, and knowing exactly who you serve are ones the entire industry can learn from, no matter the market size.

And then there were the conversations that reminded us why so many of us fell in love with radio in the first place. Sitting down with iconic actor Gary Sandy, whose time at WKRP in Cincinnati played no small role in why I, and so many others, chose this industry, was a full-circle moment. Those conversations mattered too, because radio isn’t just a business. It’s a calling, an obsession, a culture, and for many of us, a lifelong identity.

Choosing just twelve conversations for this brief retrospective certainly wasn’t easy. There were many more that could have made the cut. And some of the most important conversations of the year are ones you’ll only find in Radio Ink‘s print product, including in-depth interviews with Audacy CEO Kelli Turner, Standard General’s Soo Kim, Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes, and others shaping radio’s future.

If you want access to more of those, this is your not-so-gentle nudge to subscribe. Our first issue of the year, featuring Jeff Warshaw, is straight jet fuel to the fire. It sets the tone for what’s ahead. These conversations are why Radio Ink exists. And they’re only getting better.