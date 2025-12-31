Federal Court Freezes Nielsen Network Policy in Antitrust Battle

In one last dramatic turn for 2025, a federal judge has granted Cumulus Media a sweeping preliminary injunction against Nielsen’s contested radio ratings policies, sharply curtailing how the ratings provider can price and sell its national product while the antitrust case proceeds.

In a December 30 order from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Jeanette A. Vargas ruled that Cumulus met every legal threshold required for injunctive relief, including irreparable harm, a balance of hardships favoring Cumulus, and alignment with the public interest.

Vargas writes, “Cumulus has a strong likelihood of succeeding on the merits in this case.”

The injunction directly targets what Cumulus has labeled Nielsen’s “Network Policy,” which the broadcaster alleges unlawfully ties access to Nielsen’s national radio ratings to the purchase of local market data. Judge Vargas ordered Nielsen to immediately stop enforcing that policy in pending contract negotiations, preventing the company from conditioning national ratings access on local subscriptions while the litigation is ongoing.

In addition to halting the policy itself, the court imposed a significant pricing restraint.

Nielsen is now barred from charging what the court defined as a “commercially unreasonable” rate for its Nationwide national ratings product when sold as a complete, standalone service. Under the order, any price at or below the highest annual 2026 rate Nielsen charges any broadcaster for Nationwide is presumed reasonable, effectively placing a ceiling on what Nielsen can demand from Cumulus during the case.

The order remains in effect for the duration of the litigation unless modified by the court, preserving existing business conditions and preventing what Judge Vargas concluded could be immediate and irreversible harm to Cumulus’ national network operations. The court also required Cumulus to post a $100,000 bond, a routine safeguard tied to preliminary injunctions.

While the accompanying opinion explaining the court’s full legal reasoning has been filed under seal due to competitively sensitive information, Judge Vargas made clear that the injunction followed an evidentiary hearing and an extensive factual record. The court has indicated a public version of the opinion will be released after a redaction process, underscoring the ruling’s broader significance.

From a practical standpoint, the injunction freezes Nielsen’s ability to leverage its national ratings product in negotiations with Cumulus and potentially reshapes the bargaining dynamic between the ratings provider and radio broadcasters more broadly. For Cumulus, the ruling safeguards access to national ratings data for its network business while the antitrust claims are litigated. For Nielsen, it represents a judicial check on pricing and policy practices at the center of the case.

The lawsuit, pending in the Southern District of New York, alleges that Nielsen has used monopoly power to foreclose competition in both national and local radio ratings markets in violation of Section 2 of the Sherman Act. The preliminary injunction does not resolve those claims, but it signals that the court views them as substantial and worthy of immediate intervention.