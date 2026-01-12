Record Broken: Radio Had A Season of Giving to Remember in ’25

The final numbers are in. In November and December, radio once again demonstrated its unmatched ability to rally communities nationwide. The 2025 Radio Ink Season of Giving Tally closed at $31.66 million, marking radio’s largest charitable holiday total on record.

This year’s final week of reporting saw stations nationwide uniting listeners, local businesses, and community partners to push the total just past the $31.2 million benchmark set in 2019.

Cox Media Group Jacksonville’s 95.1 WAPE collected more than 5,000 toys during its two-day Big Ape, Big Give Toy Drive. Washington, DC’s WHUR-FM gathered over 2,000 toys in its 23rd Annual Children’s Toy Drive, led by on-air personality Coka Lani.

In Tennessee, SummitMedia Knoxville’s 24-Hour Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive delivered just under 3,100 toys, up from 2,000 last year. On the fundraising front, iHeartMedia Boston’s 101.7 The Bull raised $501,203 during its ninth annual Country Cares for St. Jude Radiothon, supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Audacy’s Mega 101.1 (KLOL) in Houston generated $156,432 for Texas Children’s Hospital.

Albuquerque’s 100.3 The Peak (KPEK) partnered with KOB-TV for the annual University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital Radiothon, raising $132,281. Audacy Detroit’s 104.3 WOMC brought in $626,221 during its Turn Up the Miracles Radiothon for Corewell Health Children’s Hospital. In Western New York, Audacy Buffalo stations WBEN, Kiss 98.5, WGR 550, and 107.7 & 104.7 The Wolf teamed up with NYSEG for the first Mission Give Where You Live drive, raising $4,250 plus food and clothing donations for the Buffalo City Mission.

As 2025’s Season of Giving comes to a close, Radio Ink extends its deepest thanks to every station, team member, listener, and partner who made these moments possible. Together, the industry continues to prove that radio’s reach is measured not only in ratings, but in compassion and in the lives forever changed by its generosity.

We’ll see you in November for a go at a new all-time record!

To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally, click here.