NAB 2025 Year in Review Celebrates Advocacy and Technology

Giving radio and TV station owners more strength and “empowering local voices” headline the National Association of Broadcasters’ look back at 2025, as the organization highlights a year of policy engagement, innovation, and industry milestones.

The NAB’s year-in-review microsite frames 2025 as a period of “unwavering advocacy, transformative innovation, and impactful storytelling” across the broadcast sector.

Among its highlighted initiatives, the NAB points to broad Congressional support for preserving AM radio in vehicles through the bipartisan AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, which continues to await House and Senate floor votes. The group also reports sending 238,797 messages to policymakers urging modernization of broadcast ownership rules and promoting the Local Radio Freedom Act, the industry’s countermeasure to the music-backed American Music Fairness Act.

The review also spotlights technical progress, including plans for a new Broadcast Positioning System powered by ATSC 3.0 signals, an effort the NAB says could reshape how emergency information and geo-targeted content are delivered.

Finally, the NAB marked the 25th anniversary of its Broadcast Leadership Training Program, celebrating a quarter century of helping prepare women and minority broadcasters for ownership and executive management roles.