BLT at 25: Bumstead and Becker Reflect on Leadership Training

As the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training program celebrates its 25th anniversary, two remarkable graduates sit down with Radio Ink to share their extraordinary journeys and why Diane Sutter’s original vision will reverberate for generations.

Trila Bumstead entered broadcasting in 1999 as a CFO, knowing little about the radio business beyond financial reporting. Today, she owns 11 stations across three states and serves as BLT’s co-dean. “BLT taught me not to fall in love with the deal but to also ensure that I was prepared for anything,” she reflects.

Carolyn Becker’s path began with a moment of serendipity during her 2005 BLT class. When instructor Mary Quass announced she had just purchased Becker’s station, Becker boldly declared her intention to buy it back someday. That station became her first acquisition in what is now a 17-station empire serving small communities across South Dakota and Minnesota.

Both women chose to focus on smaller markets, finding purpose in serving communities often overlooked by larger operators. “We’re in really small towns where you make a difference in your communities,” Becker explains in the interview. “You make a difference in the people that you employ.”

