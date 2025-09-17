KSSK Breaks Record For Honolulu’s Kapiolani in 2025 Radiothon

The 19th annual Kapiolani Radiothon for Kids raised $910,000 to support lifesaving programs at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. The two-day fundraiser, aired live on iHeartMedia Honolulu’s KSSK, is the largest total in the event’s history.

Funds will help establish a new cancer and infusion center, ensuring pediatric patients can receive treatment without leaving Hawaii.

Since launching in 2006, the Radiothon has raised more than $6 million for Kapiolani. The event partners KSSK with the Children’s Miracle Network, broadcasting live stories of patients, families, and staff while volunteers run a phone bank from the hospital cafeteria. Kapiolani is Hawaii’s only Children’s Miracle Network hospital, and 100% of donations remain in the state to fund pediatric care.

HMSA Senior Vice President Jennifer Diesman said, “We want to ensure that anyone who receives a cancer diagnosis, especially kids, can get the care they need right here in Hawaii with their families and not have to travel to the mainland.”