Layfield Leaves Cumulus Indianapolis For iHeartMedia Louisville

Christopher Layfield is hanging up his headphones at Cumulus Indianapolis, and the Programming SVP is heading to Louisville. iHeartMedia named Layfield VP of Programming, leading content strategy and audience engagement for the Derby City’s nine stations.

Before Cumulus, Layfield previously served as Program Director for iHeartMedia at WHQC and WLKO in Charlotte, KSLZ in St. Louis, and WRVQ in Richmond.

iHeartMedia Louisville Area President Kristy Beebee said, “Christopher brings an exceptional track record of leadership, creativity, and strategic vision, and will be a tremendous asset to our teams and listeners. Louisville is a dynamic, growing market, and we’re excited to see the impact he’ll make as we continue to elevate and strengthen our brands, talent, and community connections.”

Layfield commented, “We have a dynamic collection of brands in Louisville that engage, inform, and entertain audiences, while also serving and supporting our advertising partners with unrivaled content and capabilities. I feel fortunate to join such a talented team driving ongoing success and look forward to leading with continued creativity, collaboration, innovation, and fun.”