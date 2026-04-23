Hurley Brings Regional Playbook to iHeart Philadelphia

iHeartMedia Philadelphia has a new SVP of Programming, and he already knows the turf. Jeff Hurley, who has served as EVP of Programming across Upstate New York, the Mid-Atlantic, and New England, adds the market’s six-station cluster to his portfolio.

Hurley’s Philly duties span 105.3 WDAS, Power 99 (WUSL), ALT 104.5 (WPLY), Q102 (WIOQ), Rumba 106.1 (WRNB), and Fox Sports The Gambler 1040 (WDAS-AM). With his appointment, Derrick Corbett transitions to VP of Programming, focusing on the continued growth of WDAS FM and Power 99.

iHeartMedia EVP of Programming Thea Mitchem remarked, “Jeff is a proven leader with a deep understanding of our brands, our audiences and the power of strong programming. His ability to strategically elevate stations while developing great teams makes him the right choice to lead programming in Philadelphia, and I’m confident he’ll continue to drive success in this important market.”

Hurley said, “I’m excited to step into the role of Senior Vice President of Programming and guide these legendary stations that have meant so much to the community for decades. It’s an honor to be part of their future. Growing up in Pennsylvania, this feels like a dream come true in the best possible way.”