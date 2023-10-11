Jonathan Tineo To Program iHeart Philadelphia’s Rumba

Jonathan Tineo has been appointed as the new Program Director for iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Rumba 106.1, effective immediately. Known locally as DJ Jonathan, Tineo gained recognition as one of the area’s top Latino DJs, sharing the stage with artists like Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and Pitbull.

He also previously worked as a mix show DJ for WHAT 1340 AM. Tineo started his entertainment career in 2006 as an event host and DJ in Honolulu during his service in the US Army.

As PD, Tineo will report to iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Senior Vice President of Programming, Derrick Corbett. He will also be on air Monday through Saturday in the afternoon.

Corbett expressed confidence in Tineo’s capabilities, stating, “It’s a privilege to add a programmer like Jonathan, who brings to us deep roots and commitment to our Latino community. We are confident Jonathan will be an incredible asset as Rumba 106.1 as we serve one of the fastest-growing Hispanic populations in the country.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work closely with such a great group,” said Tineo. “Latin music has never been bigger, and Philadelphia is an exciting place to be. I could not be more excited to work closely with our sales team to find creative ways to generate revenue while playing the music that speaks to our target audience. I’m honored to be a part of the great team at iHeartMedia Philadelphia & iHeartLatino.”