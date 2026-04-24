SFM Accuses Warshaw of Withholding Key Docs in Audacy Suit

Soros Fund Management is seeking a court order for Jeff Warshaw to produce communications they say he withheld and clawed back in discovery, including at least one that defendants claim directly contradicts the claims of a verbal contract over Audacy.

Warshaw sued SFM and executive Michael Del Nin in 2025, alleging the two sides reached an oral agreement under which he would either become CEO of Audacy or receive 5% of SFM’s profits from its acquisition of the broadcaster. SFM has denied that any enforceable agreement existed and has been pressing to have the case dismissed.

The document dispute has run parallel to that fight since March.

SFM says Warshaw missed a production deadline, submitted three deficient privilege logs, and ultimately withheld or redacted 14 communications involving at least five third parties in the radio and investment industries. Warshaw’s position is that those communications are protected because the recipients were trusted advisers functioning as an informal board of directors for Connoisseur.

SFM called that argument legally unsupported, noting no Connecticut precedent recognizes such a designation, and argued that sharing the same communications with Connoisseur’s actual board would have waived protection just the same.

The sharpest dispute involves a single document Warshaw initially produced, then allegedly clawed back after learning SFM intended to attach it as a court exhibit. Defendants say the redacted material is Warshaw’s own thoughts on the litigation shared with a third party—not attorney work product—and that it was pulled because it undermines his complaint, not because of any legitimate privilege claim.

Warshaw filed a motion to seal the following day, arguing that the documents contain private communications from individuals who never consented to having their correspondence made public and that SFM’s legal arguments are already available in redacted form. The court has made no findings on the documents’ contents, and an in camera review appears to be the likely next step. A jury trial is currently projected for 2027.