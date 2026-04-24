Cashing In: How Radio’s Best Sellers Navigate a Skeptical Market

Trust is radio’s oldest currency. But trust, like any currency, fluctuates with the market. When the economy tightens, when platforms multiply, when clients arrive carrying the weight of past disappointments, the transaction changes. The ask is belief.

Radio’s best sellers have always known how to build belief. What’s different now is the terrain. Buyers are more guarded, more fragmented, more likely to arrive with a competing narrative already in hand. The objection isn’t always “no.” It’s “convince me.”

In our upcoming May issue, Radio Ink asked the 2026 Medallas de Cortez Salesperson of the Year finalists how their day-to-day conversations with buyers have changed in the last year and what new objections they’re having to overcome.

Here’s a sampling of what they told us:

“Conversations with clients have changed because business owners are more careful about how they spend their money, and honestly, I don’t blame them. The most common objections I hear now are that social media is cheaper, or that they tried advertising before and it didn’t work. I usually tell them advertising works a lot like going to the gym: you can’t go for two weeks, stop, and expect results.”

“My conversations with buyers have shifted from ‘what do you offer?’ to ‘prove it works.’ The biggest new objection is platform fatigue, with clients questioning which channels truly move the needle. I’ve adapted by leading with strong, culturally resonant ideas first, then aligning the right mix of platforms to support that message.”

“In Tampa, both large brands and small local businesses are approaching marketing decisions with much more caution because of the uncertainty in the U.S. economy. My response is to reframe advertising as a stability and growth tool rather than an expense. During uncertain periods, brands that remain visible often maintain stronger market share and customer loyalty.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s May issue, featuring the Medallas de Cortez honorees, comes out Monday, May 11. Click HERE to subscribe today.

Join us as we crown the Medallas de Cortez winners in Phoenix, May 26 & 27, during Hispanic Radio Conference 2026. Early bird pricing ends soon!