Radio’s Next Big Reunion Is One Month Away In Phoenix

After another phenomenal week in Las Vegas, the industry’s next big reunion is only a month away. Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference convenes May 27–28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort for two days of learning, conversation, and celebration.

The agenda, emceed by syndicated superstars Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo and Dana Cortez, covers the full spectrum of challenges and opportunities facing Hispanic radio today. Sessions include Engaging Gen Z Hispanic Audiences, Digital Platforms for Hispanic Radio Stations, Game On: Hispanic Radio and the Power of Latino Sports Fans, and The Road Ahead: Innovating Hispanic Radio for 2030 and Beyond.

Early bird registration ends in just a few days — reserve your spot today at the lowest price.

And it’s all in a gorgeous location! Set against the incredible North Mountain Preserve, the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort offers sweeping views, spacious rooms, multiple pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and scenic grounds that create the perfect environment for connection and recharging between sessions.

Speakers and panelists confirmed so far include:

PQ Media CEO and Founder Patrick Quinn

Bustos Media President John Bustos

Entravision Audio President Eduardo Maytorena

Norsan Media President Edgar Saucedo

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez

Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Managing Partner Frank Montero

Entravision SVP/General Manager Angie Balderas

Entravision EVP of Sales Karina Cerda

StreamGuys VP of Technology Eduardo Martinez

Solmart Media Co-Owner/CEO Tomás Martínez

Urban One Head of Spanish Broadcast and VP/GM Claudia De León

Futuri President/Enterprise Partnerships Erin Callaghan

MediaCo Holdings SVP/Audio Sales Danny Lowry

With a few surprises coming in the weeks ahead…

The conference will also feature the Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony, recognizing excellence, leadership, and innovation in Hispanic radio across programming, management, sales, and marketing. The awards presentation closes out Day One, followed by an opening reception sponsored by MediaCo.

Score early bird registration today. See you in Phoenix!