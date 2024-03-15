State Broadcast Leaders Report The State Of Radio On Capitol Hill

Radio leaders and state broadcast associations from around the country gathered in Washington DC last week to engage with Congressional representatives about critical issues facing the industry.

With the immediate success of the trip apparent in the recent addition of support to both the AM For Every Vehicle Act and the Local Radio Freedom Act, Radio Ink talked with two state broadcast leaders who made the trek to D.C. about radio’s temperature on the Hill.

Sam Klemet, President/CEO of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters

Michigan broadcasters joined broadcasters from across the country last week in Washington D.C. for the annual Call on Congress. Our delegation had the opportunity to meet with 13 of our 15 offices and, it was clear, Michigan representatives and Senators understand the immense impact broadcasters play in our communities as a resource for emergency alerts, accurate news and information, and as a tool for businesses and organizations to connect with the public.

Michigan’s Congressional Delegation has been helpful in support of AM (and FM) radio remaining in vehicles moving forward. Rep. Debbie Dingell was a key ally as Ford reversed their decision last year and Reps. Tlaib, Bergman, and Huizenga are co-sponsors of the legislation.

Reps. Bergman, Dingell, and Huizenga also co-sponsor the Local Radio Freedom Act along with Rep. Walberg and Moolenaar. The bipartisan support of broadcast issues shows that our industry’s value cuts past party lines and is important for a strong democracy.

Our Michigan lawmakers understand the relationship between local broadcasters and their constituents, and we hope they’ll continue to work to ensure broadcasting remains viable to make sure Michiganders stay informed and engaged.

David Donovan, President of the NY State Broadcasters Association

NAB’s State Leadership Conference provided an important venue for local radio stations to speak to members of Congress. The AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act (S. 1669 and H.3413) was at the top of the agenda. Since the beginning of the SLC, 13 additional members of the House have co-sponsored the bill, and there will be more as a direct result of these meetings.

Today, 230 members of the House have co-sponsored the legislation, more than enough to ensure passage. In addition, 47 Senators have now signed S.1669. This legislation is ready to move forward.

Stations reaffirmed their opposition to imposing a performance tax on free off-air radio. The Local Radio Freedom Act (H. Con. Res. 13) picked up 7 new cosponsors, and now has a majority (224) of House members supporting the resolution. In addition, we began an important dialogue on the problems and benefits of AI.

This year’s effort resulted in significant progress moving legislation that is critical to the radio industry. It was well worth the trip to DC.