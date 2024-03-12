Majority of US House Opposes New Radio Royalties

As Congress pushes toward the finish line on the AM For Every Vehicle Act, legislators are showing increased support for radio’s financial protection as well. The Local Radio Freedom Act has also gained a simple majority of bipartisan support within the US House of Representatives.

The LRFA, which now has 225 cosponsors, is a resolution opposing the imposition of any new performance royalties on AM/FM stations. The bill boasts an additional 24 supporters in the Senate.

The House bill was first sponsored by Reps. Steve Womack (AR-3) and Kathy Castor (FL-14), while in the Senate, Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and John Barrasso (R-WY) lead the companion resolution.

The news comes as support for the American Music Fairness Act, which has taken great strides to codify extra performance fees like those imposed on music streaming sites for AM/FM broadcasters, has all but died out.

The Local Radio Freedom Act was part of a broader agenda discussed during a gathering of more than 550 national, state, and local broadcasters in Washington, DC last week, where they met with lawmakers to talk about core broadcasting policy issues, including artificial intelligence in journalism and AM radio in the automobile dashboard.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt praised the majority swing, saying, “This milestone demonstrates policymakers’ recognition of the vital service that free, local radio provides to their constituents: a lifeline in times of crisis and a connection to the community that cannot be replicated. We thank these 225 members of the House for their unwavering support, helping to safeguard the future of local broadcasting and our commitment to serving the public.”