Audacy Streams Get Personal For Super Hi-Fi’s HLS+ Debut

Song skipping and hyper-personalized content delivery are coming to Audacy’s live broadcast streams, by way of Super Hi-Fi. The AI-centric radio management company has announced the launch of HLS+, a new streaming technology specifically for radio.

As the inaugural launch partner, Audacy’s portfolio of more than 700 exclusive stations will be equipped with HLS+ technology by the end of March. This platform merges live, linear radio broadcasting with elements of interactivity and personalization within a single audio stream.

HLS+ also maintains compatibility with existing HLS-supporting devices, ensuring a wide-reaching adoption without the need for new hardware.

Outside of Audacy, early industry partners on the project include Telos Alliance, Barix, Orban, Xperi, and StreamGuys.

HLS+ is compatible with an array of devices including Amazon Alexa, iPhone, Android, and various in-car entertainment systems with advanced metadata capabilities. The platform also accepts programmatic advertising.

Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon said, “HLS+ is not just a technology breakthrough; it’s a real shift for the radio industry. We’ve taken the essence of live radio and elevated it with capabilities that have just never been available before. This is our vision for the next chapter of radio, and we believe it will resonate deeply with both broadcasters and listeners.”

John Pacino, Executive Vice President of Product at Audacy, highlighted the technology’s role in elevating their premium audio content through seamless interactivity.

Telos Alliance EVP of Sales, Marketing and Strategy Marty Sacks added, “Telos Alliance has been on the forefront of audio streaming since 1997 with the first real-time MP3 encoder specifically designed for this application. We’ve participated in many of the advancements made possible by the combination of more advanced streaming technology and a more robust internet. What Super Hi Fi has created with HLS+ has the potential to raise the bar in a big way, and we’re extremely excited to be partnering with them.”