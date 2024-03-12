Broadcasters Foundation To Honor RAB CEO Erica Farber

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has revealed its 2024 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award winner – Erica Farber, the outgoing President & CEO of the Radio Advertising Bureau – along with this year’s recipients of its esteemed Leadership Awards.

The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award annually celebrates a broadcaster whose work stands out for innovation, community service, and industry advocacy.

After leading the organization for twelve years, Farber is stepping down from her position on April 1. She will remain involved in RAB’s Rising Through the Ranks leadership development training and the National Radio Talent System.

The Leadership Awards are presented yearly to distinguish individuals for their significant contributions to the broadcasting industry and their community involvement. Among the award winners from radio are former CBS and ABC Radio exec Don Bouloukos, ABC Radio Network and ESPN Radio’s Traug Keller, and McVay Media President Mike McVay.

Television side winners include NBCU Local CRO and President of Commercial Operations Frank Comerford and Disney Platform Distribution EVP of ABC Affiliate Relations John Rouse. Wiley Partner Kathleen Kirby is also to be awarded.

These accolades will be bestowed during the NAB Show in Las Vegas at the Broadcasters Foundation’s Annual Breakfast on Wednesday, April 17. The complementary event will be hosted in the Brahms Room of the Encore Resort. The foundation encourages all members of the broadcasting community to attend this complimentary breakfast event, highlighting the achievements of their peers.

Prior registration is required for those planning to attend.

The BFoA will also host the annual Philip J. Lombardo Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, April 14 at the Bali Hai Golf Club. Registration is now open to single players and foursomes. All funds raised will benefit the BFoA’s mission to assist broadcasters in need.