Broadcasters Foundation Staple Events To Make Vegas Return

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has set its plans for NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas this April. The Philip J. Lombardo Charity Golf Tournament and the Leadership Awards Breakfast will return to bookend the conference.

The Charity Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, April 14 at the Bali Hai Golf Club on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip. Starting early at 7a with an 8:30a tee time, the event includes breakfast, cocktails, and lunch. Registration is now open to single players and foursomes. All funds raised will benefit the BFoA’s mission to assist broadcasters in need.

The Broadcasters Foundation Leadership Awards Breakfast is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17 at 7a in the Encore Resort. The complimentary event will honor individuals who have made career contributions to the broadcast community, culminating in the presentation of the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award.

Last year’s Leadership Awards recognized several significant radio figures, including Rush Limbaugh, Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer Heidi Raphael, and Radio Ink/RBR+TVBR President and Publisher Deborah Parenti. This year’s honorees will be announced at a later time.

Registration is open for the breakfast.