BFOA Recognizes Radio Ink’s Parenti & More Leaders

Congratulations are in order for the 2023 Broadcasters Foundation of America Leadership Award winners, including Radio Ink’s own President and Publisher, Deborah Parenti. The Leadership Awards are given annually in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and community. This year’s ceremony was held at the Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Other Leadership Award honorees included:
- Heidi Raphael – Chief Communications Officer, Beasley Media Group
- Rush Limbaugh – Radio Host/Political Commentator
- Jim Doyle – Founder, JDA Media
- Steven Lanzano – President, Television Bureau of Advertising
- Debra O’Connell – President, Networks, The Walt Disney Company
Dan Mason received the Excellence in Broadcasting Award, and the Chairman’s Award was given to the family of the late Jim Thompson.