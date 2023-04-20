BFOA Recognizes Radio Ink’s Parenti & More Leaders

Congratulations are in order for the 2023 Broadcasters Foundation of America Leadership Award winners, including Radio Ink’s own President and Publisher, Deborah Parenti. The Leadership Awards are given annually in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and community. This year’s ceremony was held at the Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Other Leadership Award honorees included:

Heidi Raphael – Chief Communications Officer, Beasley Media Group

Rush Limbaugh – Radio Host/Political Commentator

Jim Doyle – Founder, JDA Media

Steven Lanzano – President, Television Bureau of Advertising

Debra O’Connell – President, Networks, The Walt Disney Company

Dan Mason received the Excellence in Broadcasting Award, and the Chairman’s Award was given to the family of the late Jim Thompson.