Gardner Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Beasley

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s classic rock station 102.9 WMGK is keeping Andre Gardner around for years to come. Gardner took to Twitter on Wednesday to share he has signed a multiyear contract extension to remain with the station.

Gardner has been a fixture on WMGK for more than 15 years. In the tweet, Gardner expresses his excitement for the extension, saying, “What an honor it is to play you this music we love so much! Many thanks to Market Manager Joe Bell and Program Director Bill Weston!!”