Bradley To No Longer Call Murray State Basketball

Neal Bradley, the “Voice of the Racers” for Murray State University, has announced he is stepping down from men’s basketball radio play-by-play after 32 seasons. Bradley has called more than 1,000 Murray State games, including 17 Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships, 13 OVC Tournament titles, and NCAA Tournament trips.

Bradley covered the college days of NBA stars Isaiah Canaan, Cameron Payne, and Ja Morant. In 2011, he was honored by the OVC with its media award for career service to the league and was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2018. Bradley will continue to call MSU football games on-air.

“Neal Bradley has been a staple of the Murray State Men’s Basketball program for more than three decades and we cannot thank him enough for his service to the program,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “While he will still be on air telling the stories of our Football program as we transition into the Missouri Valley Football Conference, his ability to bring fans into the action and to tell the stories of our basketball student-athletes and coaches on the radio will be dearly missed.”